SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 80.89 crore

Net Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 158.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 80.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 254.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 125.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.10% to Rs 301.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 917.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

80.8977.43301.90917.69-14.75-120.82-4.784.71-85.54-142.89-216.25-134.51-155.54-169.98-328.57-233.03-98.08-158.28-254.92-125.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News