Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 38.47% to Rs 113.23 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 63.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.47% to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 183.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 119.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.61% to Rs 598.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 915.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales113.23184.01 -38 598.56915.30 -35 OPM %-44.53-10.97 --19.62-4.28 - PBDT-73.21-35.43 -107 -196.91-96.64 -104 PBT-87.29-51.58 -69 -256.23-164.89 -55 NP-63.52-21.88 -190 -183.47-119.66 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Aditya Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bengal &amp; Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story