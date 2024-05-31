Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.47% to Rs 113.23 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 63.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.47% to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 183.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 119.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.61% to Rs 598.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 915.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

