Bengal &amp; Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales decline 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 8.53% to Rs 311.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4103.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 315.01% to Rs 3891.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 937.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 12917.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16491.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales522.944103.41 -87 12917.4116491.65 -22 OPM %21.0811.72 -14.509.63 - PBDT361.60536.94 -33 2311.951802.12 28 PBT344.49416.76 -17 1938.841346.42 44 NP311.29286.83 9 3891.57937.71 315

