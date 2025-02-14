Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 38.74 points or 0.14% at 28101.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.54%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.91%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.43%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.04%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.9%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.29%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.77 or 1.27% at 46338.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.8 points or 0.85% at 14040.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.8 points or 0.05% at 23043.2.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 71.35 points or 0.09% at 76210.32.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2023 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News