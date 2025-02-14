Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 38.74 points or 0.14% at 28101.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.54%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.91%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.43%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.04%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.9%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.29%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.77 or 1.27% at 46338.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.8 points or 0.85% at 14040.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.8 points or 0.05% at 23043.2.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 76,350 after US tariffs take shape; FMCG surges near 1%

Baidu to make latest Ernie AI model open-source as competition heats up

USAID may have played a role in 2020 US polls, 2024 Indian elections: Trump

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation

The BSE Sensex index was up 71.35 points or 0.09% at 76210.32.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2023 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FMCG shares gain

Banking stocks edge higher

Godfrey Phillips rallies after Q3 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Concord Biotech Ltd Slips 10.64%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.7%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.34%

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story