Cineline India standalone net profit declines 22.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.28% to Rs 63.31 crore

Net profit of Cineline India declined 22.70% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 63.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

