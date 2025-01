Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 181.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 924.61 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 181.62% to Rs 41.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 924.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 606.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.924.61606.057.795.9366.2029.8058.1126.8541.6814.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News