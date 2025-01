Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 2807.36 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 32.05% to Rs 132.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 2807.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2241.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2807.362241.197.436.93201.46157.88166.48134.39132.57100.39

