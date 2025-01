SRF consolidated net profit rises 6.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 3406.69 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 6.96% to Rs 271.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 3406.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2994.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

