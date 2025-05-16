Banswara Syntex standalone net profit declines 38.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 339.51 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 38.42% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 339.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.32% to Rs 21.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 1291.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1264.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

339.51343.361291.701264.217.206.437.858.1220.1722.8777.6290.967.6911.6029.7347.615.138.3321.3935.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News