Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 19.80 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries rose 76.76% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.19% to Rs 68.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content