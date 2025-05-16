Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.67% to Rs 411.87 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 68.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 80.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.67% to Rs 411.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 246.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 266.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.92% to Rs 1995.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2345.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

411.87546.791995.202345.03-2.78-2.21-2.17-0.50-41.24-48.87-104.05-134.04-68.47-80.78-246.61-266.51-68.41-80.69-246.36-266.15

