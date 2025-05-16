Pricol consolidated net profit declines 15.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.81% to Rs 752.01 crore

Net profit of Pricol declined 15.78% to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.81% to Rs 752.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 566.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.79% to Rs 167.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 2620.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2208.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

752.01566.212620.912208.1710.6413.0911.9412.3779.1974.71316.37267.9752.8454.60226.61185.9034.9541.50167.03140.61

