Pricol consolidated net profit declines 15.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.81% to Rs 752.01 croreNet profit of Pricol declined 15.78% to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.81% to Rs 752.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 566.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.79% to Rs 167.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 2620.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2208.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
