ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 1011.88 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 26.47% to Rs 126.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 1011.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 958.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.35% to Rs 460.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 3830.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3815.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1011.88958.643830.963815.6517.3115.2416.4714.84200.82165.00733.57656.23168.83136.18609.32546.43126.72100.20460.73406.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News