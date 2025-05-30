Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 57.96 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 57.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.69% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 207.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

