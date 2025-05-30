Sobha consolidated net profit rises 481.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.63% to Rs 1240.62 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 481.22% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.63% to Rs 1240.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 762.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.81% to Rs 94.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 4038.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1240.62762.864038.693096.957.588.147.298.9479.1831.41222.83152.4556.2110.91133.0074.2340.867.0394.6949.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News