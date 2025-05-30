Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 365.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.16% to Rs 3773.54 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 365.22% to Rs 1182.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.16% to Rs 3773.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.72% to Rs 2071.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 660.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.02% to Rs 10851.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6496.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

