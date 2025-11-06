Barometers drift higher; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade, mirroring global market. Investors will keep a close watch on the ongoing Q2 earnings season, India-US trade deal, crude oil prices and other global developments. The Nifty jumped above the 25,600 level.

Auto, FMCG and PSU Bank shares advanced while metal, media and realty shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 361.23 points or 0.43% to 83,820.38. The Nifty 50 index added 31.20 points or 0.12% to 25,629.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,433 shares rose and 1,593 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,067.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,202.90 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Allied Blenders and Distillers declined 2.60%. The companys consolidated net profit stood jumped 35.21% to Rs 64.31 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 10.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 962.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

One 97 Communications rallied 3.89% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, which is sharply lower as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 930 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations during the period under review increased by 24% YoY to Rs 2,061 crore. The revenue growth was driven by continued growth momentum in subscription merchants, payments GMV and distribution of financial services. Interglobe Aviation(Indigo) added 2.50%. The companys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations. Revenue from operations increased 9.34% to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6,530 compared with 6.530 in previous sesson. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6175 compared with its close of 88.7000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.10% to Rs 120,640. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 100.05. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.26% to 4.148. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 13 cents or 0.20% to $63.65 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after AMDs third-quarter earnings beat lifted artificial intelligence stocks. U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after the Supreme Court expressed skepticism over President Donald Trumps tariffs, and as AI stocks recovered following a sell-off on valuation concerns. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 225.76 points, or 0.48%, to close at 47,311.00. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to finish at 6,796.29, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.65% to settle at 23,499.80. Investors were paying attention to the Supreme Court hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trumps tariffs. At issue is whether the president had the authority to impose such duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA.

The high courts justices focused their questions on the legality of the sweeping tariffs, with both conservative and liberal members asking Solicitor General D. John Sauer about the Trump administrations justification. Equity investors received some encouraging data on the economy Wednesday with better ADP payrolls data and a stronger ISM services economy reading. Payroll growth at private companies turned slightly stronger than expected in October, providing some hope that the labor market isnt in danger of sinking, ADP reported Wednesday. Companies added 42,000 jobs for the month, following a decline of 29,000 in September. A revision for September showed 3,000 fewer jobs lost, the payrolls processing firm said.