Barometers drift lower in early trade; FMCG shares advance; VIX jumps 6.04%

The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in early trade, pressured by renewed worries over a potential escalation in global trade tensions and a mixed set of earnings from heavyweight companies.

The Nifty traded below the 25,600 level. FMCG and consumer durables shares advanced while all other index traded in red on the NSE.

At 09:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 384.78 points or 0.46% to 83,193.96. The Nifty 50 index fell 125.30 points or 0.50% to 25,563.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.82%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,108 shares rose and 2,097 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.04% to 12.06. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,346.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,935.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 1.28%. The company has reported 1.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

L&T Finance fell 1.77%. The company has reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 739 crore on a 18% increase in total income to Rs 2,920 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Yes Bank shed 0.64%. The company has reported a sharp improvement in its Q3 FY26 performance, with net profit surging 55.4% YoY to Rs 952 crore, driven by strong operating income, lower credit costs. Net interest income stood at Rs 2,466 crore, up 10.9% YoY and 7.2% QoQ, aided by a reduction in the cost of funds. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.47% to 6.678 compared with previous session close of 6.647.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.7300 compared with its close of 90.7875 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.38% to Rs 144,487. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 99.19. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.17% to 4.240. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement added 8 cents or 0.12% to $64.21 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia market mostly slipped Monday, as investors assessed threats from the Trump administration toward Greenland over the weekend, as well as key economic data from China out Monday.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders exchanged tense rhetoric over the Arctic territory, with Trump threatening tariffs on eight European countries and demanding control of Greenland, which is part of Denmark. European leaders responded by calling the threats completely wrong and unacceptable. In Asia, China released its fourth-quarter GDP numbers, along with December figures for retail sales, urban investment and industrial output. Chinas economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three years in the fourth quarter as domestic demand softened, though full-year growth matched Beijings target despite growing trade frictions with the U.S. and a prolonged real estate slump.

Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the October-to-December period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Monday. That marked a slowdown from 4.8% in the third quarter and was the weakest reading since the first quarter of 2023, when growth also came in at 4.5%. The full-year economic output came in at 5%, meeting the official target of around 5%. On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 ended just below the flatline and posted a losing week, while the Nasdaq Composite also inched down 0.06%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%. The three major indexes hit their session lows after Trump said in the White House on Friday that hed rather have National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stay in his current role and that he might not be chosen to become the next U.S. Fed chair.