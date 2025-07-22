Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

Jul 22 2025
Eco Recycling announced that B. K. Soni, Chairman and Managing Director of Eco Recycling, has been appointed as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), the global body that administers the R2 Certificationone of the most recognized standards for responsible recycling of electronic waste. Ecoreco is a R2v3 Certified and a Member of TERRA.

Soni brings with him over two decades of experience in the e-waste management industry through his leadership at Eco Recycling. He is a known thought leader in the field of sustainable waste management and circular economy. He also serves as a Director on the Board of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and is actively involved in policy advocacy and promoting best practices in the recycling ecosystem.

Jul 22 2025

