Barometers extend losses for 4th day; broader mrkt outperforms

The domestic equity indices ended with modest losses today extending their decline for the fourth consecutive session, despite favourable domestic data. Investors will monitor slew of upcoming economic indicators, foreign capital flow, the tariff situation, and quarterly earnings from companies this week. The Nifty closed below the 25,100 level.

Realty, media and consumer durables shares advanced while IT, private bank and oil & gas shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 247.01 points or 0.30% to 82,253.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.55 points or 0.27% to 25,082.30. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty dropped 1.74% and 1.72%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.57%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,065 shares rose and 2,121 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.37% to 11.98. Economy: India's forex reserves dropped by $3.049 billion to $699.736 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday. For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.537 billion to $591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were up by $342 million to $84.846 billion during the week, the RBI said. India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by $107 million to $4.735 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. Meanwhile, the wholesale price index (WPI) eased to -0.13% in June 2025, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry ministry on Monday. Since March the WPI has been declining steadily, hitting a 14-month-low of 0.39% in the previous month. Negative rate of inflation in June, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, manufacture of basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas etc.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 2,50,96,500 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:27 IST on Monday (14 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (16 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof. New Listing: Shares of Travel Food Services ended at Rs 1,075.20 on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 1,100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,126.20, exhibiting a premium of 2.38% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 1,128.90 and a low of 1,065.20. On the BSE, over 5.64 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.39% to 976.25. The Index declined 1.21% in the past trading session. Sobha (up 3.01%), Godrej Properties (up 2.34%), Anant Raj (up 1.95%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.76%), Lodha Developers (up 1.59%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.44%) and DLF (up 1.32%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) fell 1.25%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The company opened 9 stores during the quarter. Its total store stands at 424 as on 30th June 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility soared 19.71% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 420 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. VIP Industries jumped 5.64%. The company announced that Dilip Piramal and Family (promoters) have entered into a definitive agreement with the Multiples Consortium to sell up to 32% stake in the company. According to the companys exchange filing, a consortium led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Samvibhag Securities has signed an agreement to acquire nearly 4.55 crore shares or 31.89% stake in the company from the Piramal family. The deal includes CaratLanes founder Mithun Sacheti. The shares have been acquired by the buyers for a total consideration of Rs 1,763.31 crore.

Castrol India advanced 1.27% after winning a Rs 4,131 crore MVAT tax case against the Maharashtra Sales Tax Department (MSTD). The dispute centered around the taxability of goods transferred by Castrol from its Maharashtra-based plants and warehouses to clearing and forwarding agents (CFAs) in other states. The MSTD had claimed these movements amounted to inter-state sales made against pre-existing customer orders, liable for MVAT. Castrol India had contested the claim, asserting that the dispatches were not based on prior customer orders and adhered to a legally sound tax methodology. Sula Vineyards shed 0.67%. The company reported a 7.9% fall in net revenue to Rs 118.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 128.4 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from the companys own brands declined 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 102.3 crore in Q1 FY26. This decline was due to a slowdown in urban consumption and the effects of excise-driven trade pre-loading in Maharashtra. The company's wine tourism segment posted revenue of Rs 13.7 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.8% as against Rs 11.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Kolte-Patil Developers rose 0.34%. The company has reported a 13.3% decline in sales value to Rs 616 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down from Rs 711 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Collections during the quarter dropped 10.1% year-on-year and 21.8% quarter-on-quarter, standing at Rs 550 crore. Desco Infratech rallied 4.84% after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders totaling Rs 9.53 crore. According to an exchange filing, the orders have been received from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Torrent Gas Chennai and Maharashtra Natural Gas. The scope of work includes the laying of a PE network and associated works for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Ahmednagar, MDPE pipeline laying and PNG connections in Chennai, as well as a service contract for patrolling and surveillance support of a gas pipeline network in Pune.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures dropped 267 points, hinting at a weak start for Wall Street today. Most European shares declined on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on the European Union, which would practically eradicate trade between the two economic powers. Asian equities ended higher on Monday as markets weighed the impact of fresh trade tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Investor attention also turned toward a string of key economic data releases from China expected this week. In Japan, core machinery orders slipped 0.6% in May on a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Cabinet Office. However, on a year-on-year basis, orders rose 4.4%, outperforming the 3.4% growth forecast by analysts, as per LSEG data.

Singapores economy delivered a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter, growing 4.3% year-on-year compared to 3.9% in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 1.4%, marking a strong rebound from the 0.5% contraction seen earlier. Tensions flared over the weekend as President Trump unveiled new 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, effective August 1, 2025. This follows an aggressive series of levies in the past week targeting Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, and a 50% duty on all copper imports. Leaders from the EU and Mexico signaled their intention to continue negotiations with the U.S. administration in hopes of securing lower tariff rates before the new duties kick in.