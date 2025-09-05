Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 60.16 points or 0.07% to 80,778.17. The Nifty 50 index rose 27.60 points or 0.11% to 24,762.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 1,927 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.54% to 9,668.10. The index shed 0.62% in the past trading session.

National Aluminium Company (up 1.51%), NMDC (up 1.2%), Vedanta (up 1.02%), Steel Authority of India (up 1%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.67%), Tata Steel (up 0.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.27%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.27%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.24%) advanced.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.26%) and JSW Steel (down 0.05%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.25% to 6.478 from the previous close of 6.491.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2800 compared with its close of 88.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.21% to Rs 106,645.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.25% to 98.04.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.43% to 4.158.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 19 cents or 0.28% to $66.80 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PNC Infratech rose 1.53% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Bihar, valued at approximately Rs 495.54 crore.

Shriram Properties rose 0.68%. The company has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for approximately 6.5 acres of prime land in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 500 crore.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

