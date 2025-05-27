Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, ITI Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 May 2025.

Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6269 shares. The stock increased 0.68% to Rs.1,836.90. Volumes stood at 2699 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20180 shares. The stock slipped 2.00% to Rs.5,309.80. Volumes stood at 10229 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 25455 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1116 shares. The stock gained 11.17% to Rs.5,702.75. Volumes stood at 1842 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58658 shares. The stock rose 9.36% to Rs.307.30. Volumes stood at 45100 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 5.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.23% to Rs.889.10. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

