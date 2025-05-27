PTC India Q4 PAT spurts 308% YoY to Rs 372 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6.70/sh

PTC India reported a 308.15% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 371.87 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 91.11 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily driven by an exceptional gain of Rs 305.96 crore.

However, revenue from operations declined 14.38% YoY to Rs 2,886.93 crore in Q4 FY25, from Rs 3,371.74 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting subdued trading volumes in a challenging market environment.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 160.85 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.61% year-on-year from Rs 150.87 crore in the same period a year earlier. The exceptional gain resulted from the complete divestment of PTC's equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, PTC Energy (PEL), to ONGC Green.

The transaction fetched a total consideration of Rs 1,175.75 crore (net of costs), resulting in a one-time profit of Rs 305.96 crore, which was recorded under "exceptional items" in the company's consolidated financial statements for the quarter and full year ended 31 March 2025.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 528.93% YoY to Rs 521.38 crore in Q4 FY25, even as revenue from operations slipped 14.27% to Rs 2,757.32 crore.

Standalone profit before exceptional items and tax came in at Rs 86.38 crore, lower than Rs 133.32 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily due to margin compression. Exceptional items for the quarter amounted to Rs 521.63 crore on a standalone basis.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 131.66% to Rs 854.78 crore on a 4.64% drop in revenue to Rs 14,999.52 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Trading volume for FY25 stood at 82.75 billion units (BUs), up from 74.84 BUs in FY24. Consulting services contributed Rs 50.35 crore to revenue during the year, while the companys core trading margin was maintained at 3.37 paise per unit.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, chairman & MD, PTC India, said, "During the last quarter of FY 24-25, our trading income grew by 14% to Rs 60.20 crore over the corresponding quarter of the last quarter of FY 2023-24. Short-term volumes have contributed 66% of the total volume for the quarter, but an improved margin has helped in better realization of trading income.

On our investment management efforts, the divestment of PEL to ONGC Green Limited was completed during the quarter; this has contributed Rs 457.39 crore to the PAT for FY 2024-25. The volume growth of 11% of the FY 2024-25 has been driven by the short-term trades segment without any decline in the trading margin."

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 67%, i.e., Rs 6.70 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

PTC India is principally engaged in trading power. PTC holds a Category I license from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the highest category with permission to trade unlimited volumes.

Shares of PTC India shed 0.08% to Rs 186.40 on the BSE.

