Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government Restores RoDTEP Benefits for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Government of India has announced the restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports made by Advance Authorization (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The benefits will be applicable for all eligible exports made from 1st June 2025 onwards.

The decision comes as part of the government's sustained efforts to boost India's export competitiveness in global markets. The benefits under RoDTEP for these categories were previously available until 5th February 2025, and their reinstatement is expected to provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

