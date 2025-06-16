Jeena Sikho Lifecare revises Final Dividend

Post Stock Split

Jeena Sikho Lifecare post effectiveness of the split/ sub-division of every 1 (One) equity share of the Company of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, with effect from June 12, 2025, the amount of final dividend now stands at Rs.1.10 per equity share of Rs.2 each. The Dividend earlier declared on 16 May 2025 was Rs.5.47 per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each.

