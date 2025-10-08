Barometers trade flat; European mrkt advance

Domestic equity benchmarks hovered near the flatline with marginal losses in afternoon trade, as profit booking weighed on sentiment. Investors are closely monitoring quarterly business updates, ongoing IPO activity, and the upcoming corporate earnings season

The Nifty traded below the 25,050 mark. Realty, media and PSU Bank shares declined, while IT and consumer durables shares advanced.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 6.98 points or 0.01% to 81,919.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.60 points or 0.06% to 25,094.70.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,779 shares rose and 2,228 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Titan Company (up 4.55%), Infosys (up 2.19%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.51%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.44%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. UltraTech Cement (down 1.84%), Tata Motors (down 1.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.33%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.20%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.20%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors slipped 1.38%. The company said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26.

Titan Company jumped 4.49% after its consumer businesses grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) declined 1.36%. The company has projected mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth for the quarter, despite short-term challenges arising from recent GST reforms. SML Isuzu advanced 1.13% after the companys commercial vehicle production jumped 21.55% to 1,049 units in September 2025, compared with 863 units produced in September 2024. Lodha Developers fell 1.04%. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 FY25. Ajmera Realty rallied 3.55% after the company announced quarterly sales of Rs 720 crore for Q2 FY26, which is an increase of 184% as compared with the sales of Rs 254 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Keystone Realtors added 0.90%. The company reported 9% growth in pre-sales to Rs 763 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 700 crore in Q2 FY25. Global Markets: European market advanced as investors reacted to proposed tariffs on steel imported into the European Union. European Union announced plans on Tuesday to reduce tariff-free quotas on imported steel, and to hike tariffs from 25% to 50% on any excess imports. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday after the World Bank raised the regions growth forecast Tuesday. Markets in Mainland China and South Korea are closed for the holidays. The World Bank on Tuesday raised its 2025 growth forecast for China as part of an overall boost in projections for East Asia and the Pacific, after a summer that saw U.S. tariff-led uncertainty rock the global economy.

The World Bank now projects Chinas economy to expand by 4.8%, compared with 4% predicted in April. The new forecast is closer to Chinas official target of around 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2025. A decline in Chinas GDP by 1 percentage point lowers growth in the rest of developing East Asia and Pacific by 0.3 percentage points, according to World Bank estimates. With the China GDP upgrade, the region is expected to expand by 4.8% this year, versus 4% forecast earlier this year, according to the World Bank. Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 struggled Tuesday, bogged down by a drop in Oracle shares as investors worry about the profitability of the artificial intelligence trade. Wall Street also looked for more developments out of Washington with the U.S. government shutdown in its second week.