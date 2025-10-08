Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences launches integrated CMC services

Sai Life Sciences launches integrated CMC services

Oct 08 2025
In partnership with Agility Life Sciences and Centrix Pharma Solutions

Sai Life Sciences, Agility Life Sciences, and Centrix Pharma Solutions today announced the launch of an Integrated CMC Partnership designed to provide innovator biopharma companies with end-to-end Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) services. The collaboration combines the extensive CMC expertise of Sai Life Sciences in API development, Agility Life Sciences in formulation development, and Centrix Pharma Solutions in drug product development and clinical manufacturing.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to integrated drug substance and drug product development, helping them move efficiently from preclinical studies to first-in-human (FIH) clinical trials and beyond.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

