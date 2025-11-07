NHPC consolidated net profit rises 13.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 13.49% to Rs 1021.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 900.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3051.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3365.263051.9360.2359.152196.731950.821755.271665.561021.44900.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News