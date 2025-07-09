Barometers trade near flat line; metal shares underpressure

Metal shares tumbled after U.S. President Donald trump announced a 50% tariffs on copper imports.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 43.73 points or 0.05% to 83,769.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 16.10 points or 0.06% to 25,540.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.52%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,101 shares rose and 1,688 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.72% to 11.86. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,629 at a premium of 88.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,540.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 74.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 1.79% to 9,346.95. The index dropped 3.63% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (down 3.4%), Tata Steel (down 2.07%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.93%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.68%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.59%), Vedanta (down 1.59%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.09%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.06%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.03%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oriana Power surged 4.83% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Truere Knight has signed BESPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a 50 MW/100 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rajasthan.
Lupin rose 0.28%. The company announced that it has entered into a license and supply agreement with Zentiva, k.s. for the commercialization of its biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol. As part of the deal, Zentiva will make a non-refundable payment of up to USD 50 million, tied to regulatory milestones.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app