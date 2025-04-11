Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Cello World Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Cello World Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2025.

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.521.45. Volumes stood at 4371 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 53665 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5753 shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.642.35. Volumes stood at 1421 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 84618 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34567 shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.2,129.45. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd registered volume of 13043 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5936 shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.1,493.10. Volumes stood at 10507 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

Bharti Airtel shares rally 3%, near record high on strong earnings hope

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Hindalco drive Sensex 1300 pts higher to 75,130; Nifty above 22,800

HAL share price gains 2%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Trump admin moves to mark 6,000 immigrants as 'dead' in deportation push

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 74708 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34386 shares. The stock lost 6.23% to Rs.2,007.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Sensex soars 1,239 pts; metal shares shine

Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story