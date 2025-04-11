Volumes soar at Cello World Ltd counter

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2025.

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.521.45. Volumes stood at 4371 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 53665 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5753 shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.642.35. Volumes stood at 1421 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 84618 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34567 shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.2,129.45. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd registered volume of 13043 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5936 shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.1,493.10. Volumes stood at 10507 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 74708 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34386 shares. The stock lost 6.23% to Rs.2,007.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

