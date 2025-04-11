Sanofi India MD Rodolfo Hrosz resigns

Sanofi India announced that its managing director (MD), Rodolfo Hrosz, will step down from his role effective 30 April 2025, to take up another position within the Sanofi group.

The board of directors accepted Hroszs resignation during a meeting held on 9 April and expressed appreciation for his significant contributions during his tenure. Hrosz will cease to be a key managerial personnel, senior management personnel, and a member of board committees at the close of business hours on 30 April 2025.

Further, the board approved Hroszs appointment as an additional non-executive director effective 1 May 2025, subject to shareholder approval, upon the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC).

Sanofi India is among the leading multinational companies in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, the central nervous system, and antihistamines.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33.7% to Rs 91.30 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 137.70 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 9.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 514.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of Sanofi India rose 0.83% to Rs 6,100 on the BSE.

