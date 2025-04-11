Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early trade after US President Donald Trumps decision to pause tariffs for 90 days on multiple countries eased global trade tensions and lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 22,750 mark.

All the sectoral indices on NSE traded in the green with metal, pharma and auto shares gaining the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,161.14 points or 1.57% to 75,008.29. The Nifty 50 index added 375.60 points or 1.68% to 22,774.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.52% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.90%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2604 shares rose and 323 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,358.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,976.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 April 2025, provisional data showed.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.24% to 21.11.

Also Read

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shed 0.40%. The company reported a 1.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024.

Coromandel International advanced 2.73% after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aabia Mining Company, Maaden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.e

JSW Energy gained 2.38% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has acquired 4.7 GW renewable energy (RE) platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was rose 1.68% to 6.553 as compared with previous close 6.440.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.1950, compared with its close of 86.6800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement gained 1.67% to Rs 93,517.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.99% to 99.97.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 1.21% to 4.445.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement lost 22 cents or 0.35% to $63.11 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday, as hopes of relief from President Trump's tariff pause were quickly dashed by an intensifying trade war with China.

The White House clarified Thursday that tariffs on Chinese imports now stand at a staggering 145%, following a social media post by Trump on Truth Social, where he declared a 125% "reciprocal" tariff in retaliation for Beijings countermeasures.

Investors had initially cheered Trumps announcement that non-retaliating countries would see their tariffs cut to just 10%, rolling back the steep "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed on April 2. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that the reduced tariff rate applies to all countries except China, with sector-specific tariffs remaining untouched.

Meanwhile, Beijing hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%, up from 34% the day beforea direct response to Washingtons aggressive stance. These new duties came into effect immediately.

China's commerce ministry emphasized a willingness to engage in dialoguebut only on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Behind the scenes, China is also reportedly rallying other nations to form a united front against what it views as Washingtons economic aggression.

Investors worried that the trade spat between the two largest economies in the world could easily result in a global recession. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday, called the tariffs a national crisis and pledging to prioritize negotiations with the U.S.

Wall Street had a rough Thursday. Hopes of a 90-day tariff extension were not enough to soothe nerves, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.46%, the NASDAQ tumbling 4.31%, and the Dow losing 2.5%. Adding to the uncertainty, the first-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday, with major banks set to report.

U.S. consumer prices rose 2.4% in the 12 months through March, easing from Februarys 2.8%. On a month-to-month basis, prices actually declined by 0.1%, raising fresh questions about inflation trends and Fed policy going forward.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News