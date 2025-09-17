Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor gains; auto shares advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; auto shares advance

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with slight gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. Auto shares extended gains for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 235.64 points or 0.29% to 82,619.66. The Nifty 50 index added 49.95 points or 0.25% to 25,302.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,313 shares rose and 1,791 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.53% to 27,291.20. Over two straight sessions, the index has advanced by 1.98%.

Ashok Leyland (up 1.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.3%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.12%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.82%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.79%), Tata Motors (up 0.72%), Exide Industries (up 0.23%), Bharat Forge (up 0.18%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.17%) added.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 1.01%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.83%) and MRF (down 0.63%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.20% to 6.477 from the previous close of 6.491.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7650 compared with its close of 88.0900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement declined 0.80% to Rs 109,270.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 96.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.42% to 4.007.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 47 cents or 0.69% to $68 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

