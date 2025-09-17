Barometers trade with minor gains; auto shares advance

The key equity indices traded with slight gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. Auto shares extended gains for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 235.64 points or 0.29% to 82,619.66. The Nifty 50 index added 49.95 points or 0.25% to 25,302.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,313 shares rose and 1,791 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.53% to 27,291.20. Over two straight sessions, the index has advanced by 1.98%. Ashok Leyland (up 1.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.3%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.12%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.82%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.79%), Tata Motors (up 0.72%), Exide Industries (up 0.23%), Bharat Forge (up 0.18%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.17%) added. On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 1.01%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.83%) and MRF (down 0.63%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.20% to 6.477 from the previous close of 6.491. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7650 compared with its close of 88.0900 during the previous trading session.