Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Bluspring Enterprises rose 2.52% to Rs 87.20 after Tata Mutual Fund increased its holding in the facility management company through a bulk deal on 16 September 2025.According to BSE data, Tata MF purchased an additional 11.38 lakh shares, representing a 0.76% stake, at Rs 79.50 apiece, aggregating to Rs 9.04 crore.
As of June 2025, Tata MF already held 75.88 lakh shares or a 5.09% stake in Bluspring Enterprises.
Bengaluru-based Bluspring operates across facility and food services, telecom and industrials, security solutions, and Foundit, an AI-powered white-collar job placement platform.
The company is a demerged entity of Quess Corp and made its market debut on 11 June 2025, listing at Rs 89 per share following a strategic restructuring.
On a consolidated basis, Bluspring Enterprises reported adjusted net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q1 June 2025, lower than adjusted net loss of Rs 17 crore Q4 March 2025. Revenue fell 1% QoQ to Rs 797 crore in Q1 June 2025.
