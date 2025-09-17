Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bluspring Enterprises rose 2.52% to Rs 87.20 after Tata Mutual Fund increased its holding in the facility management company through a bulk deal on 16 September 2025.

According to BSE data, Tata MF purchased an additional 11.38 lakh shares, representing a 0.76% stake, at Rs 79.50 apiece, aggregating to Rs 9.04 crore.

As of June 2025, Tata MF already held 75.88 lakh shares or a 5.09% stake in Bluspring Enterprises.

Bengaluru-based Bluspring operates across facility and food services, telecom and industrials, security solutions, and Foundit, an AI-powered white-collar job placement platform.

The company is a demerged entity of Quess Corp and made its market debut on 11 June 2025, listing at Rs 89 per share following a strategic restructuring.

On a consolidated basis, Bluspring Enterprises reported adjusted net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q1 June 2025, lower than adjusted net loss of Rs 17 crore Q4 March 2025. Revenue fell 1% QoQ to Rs 797 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

Standard Glass Lining Technology incorporates subsidiary - 'Standard Scigenics'

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story