Nagreeka Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Sarveshwar Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2025.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd lost 9.02% to Rs 36.19 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21409 shares in the past one month.

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd tumbled 8.10% to Rs 495. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. N K Industries Ltd crashed 6.17% to Rs 76.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4278 shares in the past one month. R&B Denims Ltd pared 6.01% to Rs 111.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36228 shares in the past one month.