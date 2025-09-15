Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Barometers trade with minor losses; broader market outperforms

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with limited cuts in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Oil & Gas shares declined after rising for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 102.78 points or 0.13% to 81,801.92. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.90 points or 0.02% to 25,108.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.66%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,309 shares rose and 1,838 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Indian government has released the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for August 2025, which showed that wholesale inflation rose to 0.52%, marking a return to positive territory after two consecutive months of deflation.

In July, wholesale inflation had dropped to a two-year low of -0.58%, while in June, it stood at -0.13%, the lowest in 20 months.

The government attributed the positive WPI inflation in August to rising prices in several categories, including food products, non-food articles, other manufacturing items, non-metallic mineral products, and transport equipment, among others.

Indias forex reserves were up by $4.03 billion to $698.2 6billion in week ending September 5, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, were up by $0.54 billion to $584.47 billion, the RBI data showed.

Gold reserves were up by $3.53 billion, standing at $90.29 billion during the reporting week. Meanwhile, SDRs in the last week were down by $34 million to reach at $18.74 billion.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.09% to 11,081.10. The index rose 1.40% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Oil India (down 1.03%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.64%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.58%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.46%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.46%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas (down 0.34%), Mahanagar Gas (down 0.25%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.22%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.14%) and Petronet LNG (down 0.11%) declined.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (up 7.05%) ,Castrol India (up 0.78%) and Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.26%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.483.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1775 compared with its close of 88.2600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.30% to Rs 109,021.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 97.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.27% to 4.070.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement rose 28 cents or 0.42% to $67.27 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro rose 0.25%. The compnays transportation infrastructure vertical has bagged a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to build 156 route km of ballastless track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

MIC Electronics rose 0.49%. The company announced that it has secured two letters of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.76 crore from Indian Railways, Sambalpur Division, Odisha, and Indian Railways, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mobikwik rallies on value buying

Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Paradeep Phosphates

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story