Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech rose 2.43% to Rs 238 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.18 crore from Torrent Gas Jaipur.

The order involves laying MDPE pipelines, providing PNG connections, and carrying out associated works for the city gas distribution project in Jaipur.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

