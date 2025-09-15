Volumes jump at Anant Raj Ltd counter

Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 239.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 September 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 239.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.17% to Rs.592.85. Volumes stood at 8.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 33.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.31% to Rs.753.60. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd recorded volume of 317.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.54% to Rs.269.80. Volumes stood at 24.34 lakh shares in the last session. IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 239.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.19% to Rs.56.14. Volumes stood at 33.94 lakh shares in the last session. Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 212.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.83% to Rs.182.35. Volumes stood at 25.17 lakh shares in the last session.