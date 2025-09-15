Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sep 15 2025
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Gem Aromatics Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Indo Farm Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 288 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 847.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17731 shares in the past one month.

Gem Aromatics Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 272.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd pared 5.94% to Rs 175.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1141 shares in the past one month.

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 242.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sep 15 2025

