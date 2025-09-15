Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Gem Aromatics Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Indo Farm Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Gem Aromatics Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Indo Farm Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 288 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 847.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17731 shares in the past one month. Gem Aromatics Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 272.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd pared 5.94% to Rs 175.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1141 shares in the past one month.