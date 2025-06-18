Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European mrkt advance

The key equity indices traded with limited losses in afternoon trade, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market direction remains sensitive to geopolitical developments. Investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, developments from the G7 summit and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Media, IT and metal shares declined while auto, private bank and bank stocks advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 203.67 points or 0.25% to 81,380.34. The Nifty 50 index declined 55.60 points or 0.23% to 24,797.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.31%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,470 shares rose and 2,366 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: IndusInd Bank (up 4.70%), Trent (up 1.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.49%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.47%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.24%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.39%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.29%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.25%), Nestle India (down 1.24%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.12%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: GMR Airports Infrastructure added 0.17%. The company reported a 0.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10 million passengers in May 2025.

Railtel Corporation of India rose 0.74%. The company has received letter of intent (LoI) for implementation of Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) Project worth Rs 43.99 crore from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation (Zenics). Optiemus Infracom soared 13.03% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Optiemus Electronics (OEL), has collaborated with OnePlus to locally manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. UGRO Capital advanced 1.34% after the firm has informed that it will acquire 100% stake in Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore in an all-cash deal, aiming to strengthen its position in the secured MSME lending segment.

Premier Explosives slipped 1.35%. The company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 1.73 crore from an international client for the supply of defence products. Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) gained 1.46% after the firm has received orders worth Rs 60 crore from Gift Power Company for distribution & backup power system in SEZ Area & DTA Area of GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Wednesday after U.K. inflation eased slightly to 3.4% in May, down from 3.5% in April, according to data released by the U.K.s Office for National Statistics. Asian shares traded mixed, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran weigh on investor sentiment.

Adding fuel to fire, U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling a military strike on Iran, while demanding the countrys leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrender, media reports stated. Japan exports in May declined 1.7% year on year, which is lower than the decline of 3.8% that was widely anticipated by the markets. The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan highlighted in its monetary policy statement that the countrys growth was likely to moderate on the back of factors like trade, which would lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits. On the Wall Street, all three major averages ended the trading day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.29 points, or 0.70%, to close at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 shed 0.84% to end at 5,982.72, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% and settled at 19,521.09.