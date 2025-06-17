Barometers trade with modest cuts; European mrkt opens lower

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in early afternoon trade, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains cautious, with geopolitical factors likely to shape further movement. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, the G7 summit, upcoming Bank of Japans policy decision and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. Barring the Nifty IT index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in red.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 285.96 points or 0.35% to 81,507.56. The Nifty 50 index fell 102.70 points or 0.41% to 24,843.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.56%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,501 shares rose and 2,357 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Tech Mahindra (up 1.43%), Infosys (up 0.99%), Asian Paints (up 0.94%), HCL Technologies (up 0.61%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.54%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Adani Enterprises (down 2.14%), Shriram Finance (down 1.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.97%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.92%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.77%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Stocks in Spotlight: Godrej Properties rose 0.59%. The company announced that it has acquired an approximately 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 0.51%. The company has announced a strategic partnership with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to modernize the banks operations and enhance efficiency through advanced automation. Ethos declined 1.32%. The company announced that it has acquired 100% equity in its newly incorporated subsidiary, Ficus Trading LLC, as part of its strategic expansion into international markets, particularly the Middle East. NTPC added 0.25%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 June 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

NBCC (India) slipped 1.15%. The company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 172.46 crore from UCO Bank for the construction of the banks head office in Kolkata. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 235 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. European stocks declined on Tuesday as investors assessed the Israel-Iran conflict, following U.S. President Donald Trumps call for everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran. The president subsequently left the Group of Seven summit a day early due to the Middle East crisis. Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors kept a close watch on the simmering Israel-Iran tensions.

All eyes are now on the Bank of Japan, which is set to announce its policy decision later in the day. Expectations are that the BOJ will hold interest rates steady at 0.5%, opting for caution amid a murky global trade outlook. Back in the US, Wall Street closed in the green overnight. Hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East boosted sentiment, with the Dow Jones climbing 0.75%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.94%, and the Nasdaq leading the rally with a 1.52% jump. On the corporate front, Roku shares popped after the company unveiled a new exclusive partnership with Amazon Ads. The deal is set to create the largest authenticated Connected TV (CTV) footprint in the US, a major win in the growing streaming ad market.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting today. While interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged at around 4.5%, the spotlight will be on any hints of a pivot to rate cuts, especially as inflation cools and growth shows signs of fatigue. Across the border, G7 leaders are gathering in Canada this week. The mood might be tense, with US President Donald Trumps tariffs on allied imports casting a shadow. Canadian PM Mark Carney has promised a push for peace and stability but hinted at potential retaliatory tariffs if Washington doesnt ease up on its steel and aluminum duties.