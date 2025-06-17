Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vishal Mega Mart dropped 3.24% to Rs 120.85 after heavy block deal activity early today, 17 June 2025.

While the buyers and sellers are unknown, media reports suggest that the companys promoter, Samayat Services LLP, likely offloaded a 20% equity stake via a block deal. The deal was likely executed at a floor price of Rs 110 per share, about 12% lower than Mondays closing price of Rs 124.90.

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 3.44 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of 7.66 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 107.89 crore shares, above the 3-month average of 1.81 crore.

As of March 2025, Samayat Services LLP held a 74.55% stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

Vishal Mega Mart is a leading retail player. It offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network of 696 Vishal Mega Mart stores as of 31 March 2025 and Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

On a consolidated basis, the company's adjusted PAT (pre-ESOP charges) stood at Rs 128.10 crore (5.0% margin), a y-o-y growth of 109.9%. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2547.90 crore, a y-o-y growth of 23.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allied Blenders' subsidiary introduces premium Russian vodka in India

Reserve Bank of India releases fresh set of draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives

Rajshree Polypack rises after bagging Rs 3-cr export order

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index holds above 98 mark; Focus shifts to FOMC

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story