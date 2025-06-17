Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Vishal Mega Mart dropped 3.24% to Rs 120.85 after heavy block deal activity early today, 17 June 2025.

While the buyers and sellers are unknown, media reports suggest that the companys promoter, Samayat Services LLP, likely offloaded a 20% equity stake via a block deal. The deal was likely executed at a floor price of Rs 110 per share, about 12% lower than Mondays closing price of Rs 124.90.

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 3.44 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of 7.66 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 107.89 crore shares, above the 3-month average of 1.81 crore.