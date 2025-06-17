Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1793.5, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.39% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1793.5, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24840.25. The Sensex is at 81449.59, down 0.42%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 20.86% in last one month.