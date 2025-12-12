Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Realty shares extended gains for two consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 407.60 points or 0.48% to 85,224.34. The Nifty 50 index added 143.15 points or 0.55% to 26,041.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,514 shares rose and 1,582 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.36% to 885.05. The index rose 2.11% in the two consecutive trading session.

Anant Raj (up 8.73%), Sobha (up 2.52%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.75%), Godrej Properties (up 1.62%) and Phoenix Mills (up 1.55%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.33%), Lodha Developers (up 0.96%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.78%), DLF (up 0.25%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.18%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.27% to 6.593 compared with previous session close of 6.611.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.3500 compared with its close of 90.3200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.72% to Rs 133,409.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 98.36.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.39% to 4.160.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 30 cents or 0.49% to $61.58 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GMR Power and Urban Infra jumped 1.39% after the company announced that its board will meet on 17 December 2025, to consider raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through the issuance of equity shares/warrants on a preferential basis.

Piramal Pharma added 2.35% after the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration completed a general Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's Lexington facility in Kentucky.

