Shakti Pumps (India) secures order of Rs 71.25 cr

From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps (India) has received a work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 2,033 stand-alone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 2,033 pumps is around Rs. 71.25 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days

