Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 496.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26028.95. The Sensex is at 85234.87, up 0.49%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 4.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54619.65, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.89 lakh shares in last one month.