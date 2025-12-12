JSW Energy gains after arm inks long-term PPA with Karnataka DISCOMs

JSW Energy advanced 1.62% to Rs 465.20 after the company's subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power starting 1 April 2026.

The agreement spans 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.

Following this PPA, JSW Energys open capacity reduced to around 5% of the current operational capacity from about 8%, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking its generation portfolio.

JSW Energys total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline. The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of hydro pumped storage projects and 3.0 GWh of battery energy storage systems.