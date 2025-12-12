Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy gains after arm inks long-term PPA with Karnataka DISCOMs

JSW Energy gains after arm inks long-term PPA with Karnataka DISCOMs

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

JSW Energy advanced 1.62% to Rs 465.20 after the company's subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power starting 1 April 2026.

The agreement spans 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.

Following this PPA, JSW Energys open capacity reduced to around 5% of the current operational capacity from about 8%, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking its generation portfolio.

JSW Energys total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline. The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of hydro pumped storage projects and 3.0 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 704.68 crore despite 59.9% increase in net sales to Rs 5177.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order of Rs 71.25 cr

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; European mrkt advance

Euro records smashing gains, nears two and half month high against US dollar

Interarch Building bags Rs 84-cr order from Shyam Sel & Power

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story