PNB Housing Finance climbs after appointing Ajai Shukla as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance rallied 4.76% to Rs 942.20 after the company's board approved the appointment of Ajai Kumar Shukla as managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for period of 5 years with effect from 18 December 2025.

Ajai Kumar Shukla, an MBA graduate, has more than 30 years of experience in the housing and mortgage lending sector. He has been working with TATA Capital Housing Finance for last 16 years. He is currently working with Tata Capital Housing Finance as the chief business officer. He has also headed credit, risk, valuation, digital transformation and affordable housing finance in TATA Capital

Prior to TATA Capital, he had worked with ICICI Bank in mortgage business for more than 7 years in various roles & responsibilities across various regions. Ajai had started his career with LIC Housing Finance and worked there for 7 years.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focuses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.8% to Rs 581.59 crore on 13.4% increase in total income to Rs 2130.60 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

