Volumes jump at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter

Thermax Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd witnessed volume of 379.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.19% to Rs.268.30. Volumes stood at 34.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55164 shares. The stock increased 1.93% to Rs.2,852.70. Volumes stood at 34558 shares in the last session. Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 47.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.262.35. Volumes stood at 8.31 lakh shares in the last session. Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 144.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.548.35. Volumes stood at 27.37 lakh shares in the last session.