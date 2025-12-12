Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd witnessed volume of 379.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares

Thermax Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd witnessed volume of 379.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.19% to Rs.268.30. Volumes stood at 34.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55164 shares. The stock increased 1.93% to Rs.2,852.70. Volumes stood at 34558 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 47.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.262.35. Volumes stood at 8.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 144.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.548.35. Volumes stood at 27.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd registered volume of 9.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.65% to Rs.1,113.90. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy gains after arm inks long-term PPA with Karnataka DISCOMs

Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order of Rs 71.25 cr

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; European mrkt advance

Euro records smashing gains, nears two and half month high against US dollar

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story