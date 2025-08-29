Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named a Leader in the Avasant Global Competency Center (GCC) Services 2025 RadarView report.

The report highlights HCLTech's leadership in end-to-end GCC services, powered by GenAI, engineering excellence and deep domain expertise. With a technology-first, industry-centric delivery model and full-stack capabilities, HCLTech has helped establish 200+ GCCs across finance, HR, customer operations and advanced engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

